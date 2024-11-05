Scroll To Top
Politics

These 30 HILARIOUS election anxiety memes are so relatable & have us cry laughing

These 30 HILARIOUS election anxiety memes are so relatable & have us cry laughing

A diptych of someone holding a sticker with a ballot box on it that says "I VOTED!" next to a very stressed man sitting in front of his laptop.
Courtesy of Anadolu/GettyImages and Delmaine Donson/GettyImages.

Listen we will take all the laughs we can until the polls close, OK?!

@politebotanist

It's Election Day in the US and this one's a doozy.

The Presidential race has been a nightmare going on for nearly two years. If the threat of a Donald Trump presidency for the third straight election in a row has you sick to your stomach, we have some options to focus your attention elsewhere.

You can do something: Remember that your vote has a huge impact on state and local elections, too. The outcomes of these races are also the ones that will impact you more closely and more often. Your vote isn't just for President, it's for positions like your state representatives and senators, city councilors, and judges.

Journalist Erin Reed also compiled a list of 160 important races around the country to watch that will most highly impact LGBTQ+ people. It's unlikely we'll have Presidential results tonight, so paying attention to races that are more likely to announce a winner today is a good way to avoid completely spiraling.

You can take a moment to laugh through the anxiety: Comedy and tragedy are two sides of the same coin, and this election has really brought out some of the best and brightest in terms of internet humor. If you thought, "Well there's surely no way we'll top the 2020 election when Destiel became canon before we had Presidential results?" Well we're on our way.

Did you see the Navy SEAL who claims he shot Osama Bin Laden said he wants a bunch of Harris-supporting young men to be his concubines? What even is that? And the day's not over yet!

Here are 30 of the best election memes so far to help you get through the rest of the day. Good luck and Godspeed.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsElection
election 2024election daypolitical memespolitics
Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

