Fans have speculated about the relationship between Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) since House of the Dragon, the prequel spin-off to Game of Thrones, began. While neither character had been confirmed queer, actors D'Arcy and Cooke have remarkable chemistry together, both on screen and off. Their cover shoot from May's Entertainment Weekly could be indistinguishably repurposed for engagement photos. Also, the whole dynamic of having an ex-best friend that you're still super in sync with like Rhaenyra and Hightower are? That's pretty gay.



Major spoilers below for House of the Dragon S2E6, "Smallfolk."

Now we finally have confirmation. Since the airing of last night's episode, S2E6 "Smallfolk," every person who authored one of the 26 works of fanfiction shipping Rhaenyra Targaryan and her sidekick/prisoner Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is owed one free "I told you so" to all the skeptics and naysayers! It's canon, baby! During the episode, Mysaria and Rhaenyra share a kiss, one that D'arcy implies wasn't scripted. Fans immediately lost their minds all over the internet. Here are some of the best reactions and edits Rhaesaria shippers have to offer.

