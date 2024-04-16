Scroll To Top
Interviews

Meet Avery Wilson — the self-proclaimed 'talented, tall, sexy' man playing Scarecrow in The Wiz

Meet Avery Wilson — the self-proclaimed 'talented, tall, sexy' man playing Scarecrow in 'The Wiz'

Avery Wilson The Wiz Broadway
Avery Wilson @averywilson

Plus, the star is hinting that Dorothy's famous friends are a bit fruitier in the Broadway revival.

rickycornish

Lions, and tigers and bears! Oh my!

The Wiz is back on Broadway with an exciting and revamped new generation of talented cast members that will blow audiences away.

Avery Wilson plays Scarecrow in the stage revival and he's filling some pretty legendary shoes as Michael Jackson portrayed the iconic role in the film adaptation back in 1978.

Even though The Wiz serves as Wilson's theatrical debut, the star has built a passionate fanbase since his audition on The Voice over a decade ago and in many ways... he's just getting started.

Scroll below to see all of the reasons why Avery Wilson is this week's Man Crush Monday.

1. He's confident.

Since coming out as bisexual in 2020, Wilson has embraced all of his talents and gifts that have helped him get to Broadway.

"I'm a talented, tall, sexy man. I don't know what else you would like for me to be. These are the things that God has blessed me with. Thank you to my mother and father for adding into the pot," Wilson tells PRIDE.

With some spicy pics on his Instagram, the star isn't shying away from who he is as he enters this exciting new era.

"I'm going to continuously be that. I'm not going to dim anything for anyone."

2. He's on Broadway!

Wilson is now living every theater kid's dream by starring as Scarecrow on Broadway's revival of The Wiz.

The updated version has some noticeable changes from the original script including Dorothy's besties Scarecrow, Lion, and Tinman. The big difference is that they're much younger than in typical iterations of The Wizard of Oz.

"The fact that [this adaptation] decided to cast the Tinman, Scarecrow, and Lion as younger males instead of creepy old uncles brings a different energy. I think that's something that people will love."

3. He gets to play a bisexual Scarecrow!

Not only are Dorothy's besties much younger in new version of The Wiz, but they're also family!

Wilson is exclusively revealing that a couple of the iconic characters are actually part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am a bisexual man, but I feel like my character is going to have a little bit of that in it. I just think it's a beautiful thing! Here's a little spoiler alert. Our Lion, I feel like he's queer. He's one of the girls and we love that. Then, you have the Scarecrow. I would say he's bisexual. I think it's very clear and I love that."

Tickets to see The Wiz on Broadway are available here. To see the full interview with Avery Wilson, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralMenSexEntertainmentLove&SexCelebrities
sexy picsbroadwaymenmusicmusicalnew yorknsfwsexinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio