Whitney Houston Meets Wicked in Chills-Inducing Mashup Musical Event

Okay, THIS is the musical mashup we never even knew we needed! Whitney would be proud!

The timeless music of Whitney Houston effortlessly collides into the gravity-defying songs of Wicked in a magical musical mashup we never knew we needed!

The now-viral video #WICKED4WHITNEY mashes up twelve songs from the Tony-winning musical Wicked and twenty-one of Houston's hits, including "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Heartbreak Hotel," and even songs from Prince of Egypt and Cinderella into a jaw-dropping musical event you have to hear to believe.

The absolutely stunning production by Michael Korte features singers Avery Wilson, Brooke Simpson, Candice Boyd, George Lovett, Pia Toscano, and Sheléa, was arranged by Jared Jenkins, filmed by Amanda Ferrarese, and styled by Asia Lee.

According to a statement, "the video is the final installment in Korte's viral mashup series." Others include #HAM4BEY, #GAGA4RENT, and many more.

We can't wait to see what Korte does next!

Watch the video below!