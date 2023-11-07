Adult Star Boomer Banks Is Ready For The Next Chapter Of His Career

One of porn's most recognizable faces is taking a step back.

Boomer Banks has been a staple in the adult entertainment industry for many years now, with his career taking him into mainstream avenues such as reality TV and music.

Banks is one of the content creators who stars in the hit OUTtv show X-Rated: NYC alongside Joey Mills, Max Konnor, and Dante Colle.

In the current season, the star is showing a more vulnerable side and opening up on his passion for the LGBTQ+ community by speaking up on important topics such as PrEP education, U=U panels, and working in the porn industry.

"I love my community. I appreciate being a queer, brown, immigrant. I'm also in recovery for over 19 years from drugs and alcohol. I like to share all these things because that's a huge part of giving back. That is why I was really happy doing this show because it was going to give me that opportunity to show that," Banks tells PRIDE.

As the season finale creeps around the corner, the star is putting all his time and energy into new ventures.



"I've taken a back seat to the adult entertainment industry. I've been DJing all year. I still have OnlyFans and stuff like that, but I haven't done studio work in over a year. I'm very okay with that."

Since a young age, Banks has faced personal hardships that have given him a bigger perspective on living life to the fullest.

"I basically raised myself. My mother passed away when I was 14. I was left on my own. I was so unapologetically queer. There was no coming out for me. Living with a Mexican Catholic family... they didn't know how to accept me. My confidence comes from survival skills."

While many people may think sex workers pigeon themselves into one type of industry, Banks is proof that anyone can step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

"Reinventing yourself is always an option. It's scary to do something new. I never imagined the life that I've had in the last 13 years. If you would 've told me when I got sober at the age of 24 that I was going to have a beautiful dog and live in this beautiful apartment in Manhattan, I would have laughed at you. I used to eat Top Ramen and struggled. Now, I live very comfortable and it's because I work my ass off."

Even though he's stepping away from certain areas of the adult film industry, the star is still posting certain content on his fan sites and social media pages.

"Most people just want to see us do one thing and that's fine. On my Twitter, I used to be very opinionated and now I just show what they want to see. I can be myself in other places and it doesn't have to be on social media."

The season finale of X-Rated: NYC airs Tuesday, November 14 on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Boomer Banks, check out the video below.