Interviews

Adult Star Max Konnor Breaks Down His Intimate Friendship With Boomer Banks

Adult Star Max Konnor Breaks Down His Intimate Friendship With Boomer Banks

Adult Star Max Konnor Breaks Down His Intimate Friendship With Boomer Banks
Courtesy of OUTtv

The X-Rated: NYC costars are unpacking all of the drama ahead of the upcoming finale.

rickycornish

It's getting hot in here!

Season two of OUTtv's hit show X-Rated: NYC is about to come to an explosive end.

Popular adult stars Max Konnor, Boomer Banks, Dante Colle, and Joey Mills certainly elevated the show this season with even more fractured friendships, queer representation, and even some fights from a Sniffies hookup!

Ahead of the season two finale, Max Konnor is spilling all the tea on where he stands with Boomer Banks and why he's trying his best to stay away from the drama.

"It's wild! It gets crazy really fast. Every season, the drama happens right away. [I] avoid the drama! That's something I started to realize about myself after the show. I walk away from situations. It serves me good though," Konnor tells PRIDE.

In the new episodes currently streaming on OUTtv, pretty much everyone on X-Rated: NYC has gone head-to-head with Banks.

"Boomer's always a character. A lot of people don't understand Boomer's approach to many things, but once you really get to know Boomer, he's a pretty cool dude."

Despite all of the drama, X-Rated: NYC has also included authentic LGBTQ+ representation such as PrEP education, U=U panels, and even insightful conversations on being in the porn industry.

"This is not showing the sex side of porn. This is showing the real. A lot of people don't see that. I think a lot of people think we wake up in the morning and we get right to work having sex. I'm actually a demisexual! I [don't have] a lot of sex at all. The only sex I have is when I record it! I love the fact that we have something to show [that's] a different side of people who are in this industry."

The season finale of X-Rated: NYC airs Tuesday, November 14 on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Max Konnor, check out the video below.

Adult Star Max Konnor Breaks Down His Friendship With Boomer Banksyoutu.be

InterviewsTVVideoViralLove&SexEntertainmentSex
adult filmdaddy tvinterviewslgbtq+ representationouttvqueer representationsexfriendshipmax konnorboomer banks
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio