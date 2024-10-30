Meet Brandon Kyle Goodman — the vers actor dishing on his spicy kinks & favorite bedroom positions

Don't read this at work!

Brandon Kyle Goodman is the household name known for writing plenty of raunchy jokes on Big Mouth and hosting the very provocative new podcast Tell Me Something Messy.

Celebrity guests such as Taylor Tomlinson, Katya Zamolodchikova, Lena Waithe, and more are sitting down with Goodman to dish on their spiciest sexual encounters, kinks, and lessons they've learned in the bedroom.

"If I'm asking my guests to be vulnerable, then I should be vulnerable with them. You're absolutely going to hear about all of my sexscapades! I'm on my hoe journey with everybody," Goodman tells PRIDE.

Since Goodman and his guests are offering insight and plenty of education through all of their sexiest experiences, it only felt correct to ask the host some of the naughtiest questions we could think of.

Read below to see all of the steamy stories and answers!

Congratulations on this exciting podcast! Let's jump into the naughty content. Are you a top, bottom, or vers?

Brandon Kyle Goodman: I'm a vers girlie! I used to be a district bottom girlie, but over the last few years, I've been dipping my toes into the topping waters and I love her! I can give you whatever you want. I'm the full package.

What are your thoughts on open relationships?

I have a husband and a boyfriend! I'm a polyamorous girlie. I'm open to it all.

That's amazing! I know you and your guests are sharing spicy stories on your podcast, but do you have some kinky moments you'd like to share?

Last year for the first time, I went to a Beyoncé concert and after, I went to an orgy and I got DP'd for the first time. After going to the Renaissance concert, of course you should be double penetrated! I felt powerful. They were quite sizable. Your girl was feeling on top of her game!

Talk about an iconic experience! Plus, I'm sure you gave everyone a show.

I am a performer first and foremost. There were people watching, absolutely. Get cozy up in this hole! Period.

Your conversations on your podcast are really opening people's minds and exposing them to new things. Do you have anything you'd like to try in the near future?

Yes! So many things. I want to be tied up. I really want to find me a delicious dom. I feel like sex is a fun place to play with submission. If you can't dom me well, then we're flipping!

Are you more into private play or public play?

That's a really good question. I love public, but nine times out of ten, I'm probably going to say private.

Here's a vital question for you... big or small?

I always say the bigger, the better! I'll sit on it. I like a challenge! Extra inches... I want them.

Last fun question... are you riding, doing doggy, or laying back in missionary?

I'm riding because I feel like my partner needs to see all of this. You need to see how I ride this! I do enjoy having it hit from the back. I also enjoy when my boyfriend is on all fours, because that ass is just perfect and I want to see it.

This spicy conversation is just a taste of what you can hear to on the Tell Me Something Messy podcast, which is part of iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network.

New episodes air weekly on Thursdays and you can learn more here. To see the full interview with Brandon Kyle Goodman, check out the video at the top of the page.