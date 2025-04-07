Gay former Bravo producer accuses the network of firing him over OnlyFans in scathing videos

Patrick McDonald, an Emmy-nominated reality TV producer known for his work on Bravo's Real Housewives franchises and Vanderpump Rules, has publicly alleged that his engagement with adult content on OnlyFans led to his professional estrangement from the network.

In two separate 9-minute videos posted to social media, McDonald explained that after initiating his OnlyFans account under the username ThiccTrick1 in August 2024, his collaborations with Bravo ceased, suggesting a direct correlation between his side venture and his diminished opportunities with the network.

McDonald acknowledged the potential risks associated with his decision, stating, "I'm not an idiot. I knew there was a chance when I started making adult content it could jeopardize my work with Bravo."

He contrasted his situation with that of onscreen talent who have maintained similar accounts without apparent repercussions, questioning the disparity in treatment between on-camera personalities and behind-the-scenes staff.

Beyond his personal experience, McDonald criticized the broader work environment within reality TV production, citing instances of overworked producers, problematic showrunners, and insensitive handling of cast members' personal matters. In fact, the long days worked by the crew — including 22-hour flights for international trips, followed immediately by full days of shooting with no rest — started his journey toward adult entertainment. "My passion for the genre started to wane as a result [of] how poorly the cast and crew were treated at times," he said.

He also recounted a particular incident involving a cast member's sexuality, seemingly Kyle Richards . Although he didn't name her directly, he heavily eluded to a situation that sounded exactly what she's going through with the rumors about her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. McDonald said he didn't think it was right to try and out someone without their consent, and he alleges they did so recently with someone. He also alleges the producers pushed the storyline and encouraged fellow cast members to ask questions, even though the other party wanted privacy over the matter. He described the internal discussions as, "insensitive, problematic, and quite frankly gross." The interaction also acted as a catalyst for him to leave, saying, "The circumstances around that storyline were a major contributing factor to me realizing that it was time to make a change." McDonald said he looked around at his friends in the adult entertainment industry and how much less they worked, which got him thinking about the industry. "Honestly, adult entertainment is something I've been interested in doing for a long time, but I was too scared to do it because of the fear of what other people might think," he said. He added, "I mean, working with the Housewives can be fun at times, but traveling the world to film with some of the most beautiful men on the planet is also a pretty top-tier job."