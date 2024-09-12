Adam Lambert reveals his spiciest hookup stories in new Grindr interview with Katya

Adam Lambert's latest interview feels like a wet dream!

The pop icon is the first star to sit down with RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Katya Zamolodchikova on season two of the Grindr podcast Who’s the Asshole?

With Zamolodchikova's wildly entertaining and chaotic form of interviewing, the two dish on their craziest hookups, losing their virginities, and if they're really all that kinky or not.

One of the most shocking revelations from the interview was the fact that both of the entertainers have fisted people before and it wasn't that pleasant.

"I f***ed a guy once that was into fisting, but I didn't know he was into fisting until after I f***ed him. I found out through a friend and I remember thinking to myself, 'Oh, that's why,'" Lambert says.

Plus, Lambert opened up on his preference for vanilla sex over anything super kinky. He'd rather hear wild stories from his friends instead of trying anything super out of the box.

"I don't love pain in the bedroom. It's not my favorite thing. I like a little playful, rough for fun, but I'm not that kinky. I want to be passionate. I just want to be connected."

Even though he likely to play on the safe side, the star has had quite a few experiences in his past that he's still proud of.

"I've hooked up with a couple of Adams. Maybe that's a little narcissistic, but it was kind of cool."

Finally, it wouldn't be a Grindr interview with Katya if pornography wasn't part of the conversation.

"I like porn. I like the sound of porn. Listening to porn comes from [my] generation where we did not have porn that we could watch."

There's a lot of tea to be spilled, so check out the full episode of Who's the Asshole? below.