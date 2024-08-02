Eva Le Queen teases plenty of juicy drama on 'Global All Stars'

May the best international drag queen... win!

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars has recruited the top queens from around the world to compete in the biggest competition yet.

Eva Le Queen hails all the way from Drag Race Philippines and serves as the only queen to represent the Asian community on the show.

"I'm the only Asian representation in that bunch and that is a lot of pressure, I'm telling you! This year has been an amazing year for Asian drag queens. It's time for Asian queens to be part of the Hall of Fame," Queens tells PRIDE.

Global All Stars is bound to deliver on every level, including plenty of cutthroat shade flying from all directions.

"You can hear drama in 12 different languages, but it all just says 'bitch!' A lot of these girls are finalists from their own respective franchises. There ain't no filler queens! We're really taking over."

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Friday, August 16 on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Kween Kong, check out the top video above.