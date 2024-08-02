Scroll To Top
Interviews

Eva Le Queen teases plenty of juicy drama on Global All Stars

Eva Le Queen teases plenty of juicy drama on 'Global All Stars'

Eva Le Queen teases plenty of juicy drama on 'Global All Stars'

The Drag Race Philippines alum is bringing Filipino excellence to the global stage.

rickycornish

May the best international drag queen... win!

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars has recruited the top queens from around the world to compete in the biggest competition yet.

Eva Le Queen hails all the way from Drag Race Philippines and serves as the only queen to represent the Asian community on the show.

"I'm the only Asian representation in that bunch and that is a lot of pressure, I'm telling you! This year has been an amazing year for Asian drag queens. It's time for Asian queens to be part of the Hall of Fame," Queens tells PRIDE.

Global All Stars is bound to deliver on every level, including plenty of cutthroat shade flying from all directions.

"You can hear drama in 12 different languages, but it all just says 'bitch!' A lot of these girls are finalists from their own respective franchises. There ain't no filler queens! We're really taking over."

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Friday, August 16 on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Kween Kong, check out the top video above.

Eva Le Queen Praises Her Asian Sisters & Teases Plenty of Drama on 'Global All Stars'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
drag race philippinesrupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag racedragcondragcon 2024entertainmenteva le queenglobal all starsvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio