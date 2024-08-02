Scroll To Top
Interviews

Kween Kong was 'starstruck' over Alyssa Edwards on 'Global All Stars'

The Drag Race Down Under alum is ready to compete against the best queens from around the world.

rickycornish

Bring back our international girls!

RuPaul's empire is finally coming together as queens from nearly every Drag Race franchise around the world will compete on one stage.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is gearing up for its highly anticipated premiere and Kween Kong is proud to represent Down Under on the worldwide stage.

"I am the best of the best. We came there to compete and we did. Our franchise doesn't get much love, which is fair, but we are excellent. I represent a long line of matriarchal brown drag queens and I want to see more of that in the world, so a crown would feel fitting," Kong tells PRIDE.

The competition is certainly tougher than ever as Alyssa Edwards is making her grand return to the Drag Race stage, but that didn't scare off Kong.

"I wasn't intimidated, but Alyssa's one of my favorite drag queens. She's a dancing diva [and] so am I. I was a little bit starstruck by her. We are old school girls. She comes from pageants. I come from the rugby field!"

Plus, it wouldn't be typical Drag Race if there wasn't plenty of shade and drama throughout the season. Kong urges fans to buckle up as the tea will be hot.

"There will be drama. Some of it's fun. It's reality TV. Take it with a grain of salt. Know that we love each other. Know that we're sisters and know that the crown is going to be mine! Period."

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Friday, August 16 on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Kween Kong, check out the video above.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

