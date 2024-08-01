The ‘Global All Stars’ trailer has been RUVEALED & we’re SCREAMING

Mama, it's a GLOBAL phenomenon!

Today Paramount+ revealed the trailer for its highly anticipated, first-ever season of Global All Stars and it's looking like nothing but Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent as far as the eye can see.

Plus, they share the lineup of extra special guest judges! This time around, joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage and director/choreographer Jamal Sims are Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison!

And they are going to have their work cut out for them because the competition is going to be fierce when Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (“Drag Race Belgique”), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (“Drag Race México”), Kitty Scott-Claus (“RuPaul's Drag Race UK”), Kween Kong (“Drag Race Down Under”), Miranda Lebrão (“Drag Race Brasil”), Nehellenia (“Drag Race Italia”), Pythia (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (“Drag Race Germany”), and Vanity Vain (“Drag Race Sverige”) are all vying for the crown, a grand prize of $200,000, and for the first time ever, a spot in the International Pavillion Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Oh, gurl!

The series premieres August 16 on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below!