Jason Derulo is stripping down and leaving us sweating with his spicy new Las Vegas residency

Jason Derulo Las Vegas Residency Tickets Music TikTok
Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock

The hitmaker is showing some skin and performing all of his hits in Sin City.

rickycornish

Jason Derulo can talk dirty to us all he wants.

The handsome singer is the latest star to grace Las Vegas with his own residency at the Voltaire inside The Venetian, following superstars Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera.

With a plethora of hits like "Whatcha Say," "Ridin' Solo," "Want to Want Me," "Wiggle," "In My Head," and so many more, the crooner is ready to make a mark in Sin City.

Fans can expect Derulo to get up close and personal with them as he busts out his sexy moves on the gorgeous stage.

"It's a very 360 perspective. Everywhere in this room is a piece of the show. It's not just going to be up here. It's down here with you. I go everywhere. It's a very unique, immersive experience," Derulo tells PRIDE.

Derulo has certainly worked on his physique to entertain sold-out crows in Las Vegas as the star is looking better than ever.

Ironically, the singer has gone viral on TikTok numerous times for a slew of funny videos, including his hilarious baking clips.

"People ask me, 'How do you stay fit?' Don't eat anything else! The cake diet wasn't good for me. I haven't done one of those in a long time, but I'm going to bring it back."

His residency goes beyond his spicy dance moves, as the show also features a full band, plenty of talented dancers, and unbelievable stage effects that'll leave fans screaming for more.

"It's Vegas! I had to bring the allure to this show. Vegas is so special and I wanted to bring a piece of Vegas to this show."

Get tickets to see Jason Derulo by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview at Voltaire, check out the video below.

Jason Derulo is Stripping Down & Getting Close to His Fans in Spicy Las Vegas Residencyyoutu.be

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

