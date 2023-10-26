Johnny Sibilly Showed Off His Booty In A Britney Tribute & Fans Are Screaming ‘Gimme More’
The cheeky recreation is driving everyone wild.
Need more proof that Halloween is for the gays? Look no further than Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly’s eye-popping holiday tribute to pop queen Britney Spears.
In the image, Sibilly recreates Britney’s Esquire cover which sees her wearing a white turtleneck and white pumps while showing off a little side booty. The cover was actually a homage itself to 1960s bombshell Angie Dickenson.
Sibilly gushed over the “Gimme More” singer in the caption. “Celebrating @britneyspears & Halloween. Thank you @maxwellpoth for making it come to life! 😍 My fave Britney cover ever,” he wrote, posting side-by-side images of his recreation and its inspiration.
No surprise the thirst was real in the comments. Sibilly was positively showered with praise .. and peach emojis.
“dat asssssssss 🔥,” wrote one thirsty user. “STAN STAN STAN 😍” added another. Then one commenter spoke for the rest of us. “I'm looking respectfully 👀,” they wrote.
Sibilly really knows how to give his fans what they want and it's not the first time that he has shown off his assets on Instagram, and we thank him for it. Happy Halloween indeed.