Johnny Sibilly Showed Off His Booty In A Britney Tribute & Fans Are Screaming ‘Gimme More’

Need more proof that Halloween is for the gays? Look no further than Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly’s eye-popping holiday tribute to pop queen Britney Spears.

In the image, Sibilly recreates Britney’s Esquire cover which sees her wearing a white turtleneck and white pumps while showing off a little side booty. The cover was actually a homage itself to 1960s bombshell Angie Dickenson.

Sibilly gushed over the “Gimme More” singer in the caption. “Celebrating @britneyspears & Halloween. Thank you @maxwellpoth for making it come to life! 😍 My fave Britney cover ever,” he wrote, posting side-by-side images of his recreation and its inspiration.