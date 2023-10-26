Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Johnny Sibilly Showed Off His Booty In A Britney Tribute & Fans Are Screaming ‘Gimme More’

Johnny Sibilly
The cheeky recreation is driving everyone wild.

rachiepants

Need more proof that Halloween is for the gays? Look no further than Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly’s eye-popping holiday tribute to pop queen Britney Spears.

In the image, Sibilly recreates Britney’s Esquire cover which sees her wearing a white turtleneck and white pumps while showing off a little side booty. The cover was actually a homage itself to 1960s bombshell Angie Dickenson.

Sibilly gushed over the “Gimme More” singer in the caption. “Celebrating @britneyspears & Halloween. Thank you @maxwellpoth for making it come to life! 😍 My fave Britney cover ever,” he wrote, posting side-by-side images of his recreation and its inspiration.

No surprise the thirst was real in the comments. Sibilly was positively showered with praise .. and peach emojis.

“dat asssssssss 🔥,” wrote one thirsty user. “STAN STAN STAN 😍” added another. Then one commenter spoke for the rest of us. “I'm looking respectfully 👀,” they wrote.

Sibilly really knows how to give his fans what they want and it's not the first time that he has shown off his assets on Instagram, and we thank him for it. Happy Halloween indeed.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, sewist, podcaster, and former managing editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex — and their frequent intersection. Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror through the feminist perspective on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the oxford comma (in that order).

