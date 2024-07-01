Adult star Malik Delgaty reveals his family history in the adult entertainment industry

It's in the DNA!

Malik Delgaty is one of the youngest adult entertainers that's skyrocketed to success in the last few years.

As a Men.com exclusive model, the star recently unveiled in a new interview that his own father not only worked as a stripper as well, but he performed in the exact same bar Delgaty started at.

"When I started dancing, my dad told me he was a dancer at the same club 20 years ago. It's in my blood. I was surprised," Delgaty says.

Delgaty started off in stripping, but quickly made the jump to adult filmography and he hasn't looked back.

"I became a stripper when I was 18 years old. During COVID, [my agent] arrived with a good amount [for porn]. I said yes and this is the best choice I've ever made."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.