Adult star Malik Delgaty reveals his family history in the adult entertainment industry

X @Malik_Delgaty

The popular model spilled the tea in a recent interview for Men.com.

rickycornish

It's in the DNA!

Malik Delgaty is one of the youngest adult entertainers that's skyrocketed to success in the last few years.

As a Men.com exclusive model, the star recently unveiled in a new interview that his own father not only worked as a stripper as well, but he performed in the exact same bar Delgaty started at.

"When I started dancing, my dad told me he was a dancer at the same club 20 years ago. It's in my blood. I was surprised," Delgaty says.

Delgaty started off in stripping, but quickly made the jump to adult filmography and he hasn't looked back.

"I became a stripper when I was 18 years old. During COVID, [my agent] arrived with a good amount [for porn]. I said yes and this is the best choice I've ever made."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

