Scroll To Top
Interviews

Paris Hilton says her upcoming sophomore album is for the gays

Paris Hilton says her upcoming sophomore album is for the gays

Paris Hilton Grammys Red Carpet Spills New Album Dedicated Gays
Robyn BECK/AFP

The superstar DJ is sliving and ready to save pop music in time for Pride Month.

rickycornish

When the world needed more gay music, Paris Hilton is ready to deliver.

The singer, entrepreneur, and new mom is living her best life and ready to party with her passionate LGBTQ+ fanbase this summer.

PRIDE caught up with the legend on the red carpet for the 66th Grammy Awards and got all the tea on her next album.

PRIDE: Paris, your iconic career continues to evolve. What is this moment like for you right now?

Paris: I'm just having the time of my life being a mom now, recording my second album... all of my dreams are coming true.

Will we see you at an upcoming Pride this summer?

Oh yeah! My album is coming out in June, so it's just in time for Pride. I'll be doing a tour in June as well, so get ready!

Last question for you... is there anything you'd like to say to the gays who love you?

I love you all so much! My new album is just for you.

Paris, that's hot.

That's hot.

To see the full interview with Paris Hilton at the 66th Grammy Awards, check out the video below.

Paris Hilton Announces New Album and Says It's for the Gaysyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoGrammyAwardsViralPrideEntertainmentMusicMondayMusicCelebrities
prideparis hiltonaward seasoncelebritiesentertainmentgrammy awardsgrammysmusicred carpetinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio