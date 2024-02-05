When the world needed more gay music, Paris Hilton is ready to deliver.

The singer, entrepreneur, and new mom is living her best life and ready to party with her passionate LGBTQ+ fanbase this summer.

PRIDE caught up with the legend on the red carpet for the 66th Grammy Awards and got all the tea on her next album.

PRIDE: Paris, your iconic career continues to evolve. What is this moment like for you right now?

Paris: I'm just having the time of my life being a mom now, recording my second album... all of my dreams are coming true.

Will we see you at an upcoming Pride this summer?

Oh yeah! My album is coming out in June, so it's just in time for Pride. I'll be doing a tour in June as well, so get ready!

Last question for you... is there anything you'd like to say to the gays who love you?

I love you all so much! My new album is just for you.

Paris, that's hot.

That's hot.

To see the full interview with Paris Hilton at the 66th Grammy Awards, check out the video below.