Rhyheim Shabazz shares his top tip for aspiring adult entertainers

Rhyheim Shabazz has had quite a successful year in the world of adult entertainment.

Earlier this year, the star took home the award for Performer of the Year at the 2024 GayVN Awards, which is considered the highest honor from Porn's Biggest Night.

Shabazz began his career in adult film four years ago and has thrived in the industry since day one. In fact, he was the first porn star to reach one million followers on X (formerly Twitter) not once, but twice!

"Please don't make me blush! I had to be the first. It's like when Serena went for that grand slam! It's a goal," Shabazz tells PRIDE.

Any hole certainly is a goal for Shabazz. The star is one of the most popular models in porn today, so he naturally has some top tips to share with anyone hoping to make it big in adult film.

"Be sure! Once you jump in, you're in. Once your content is out there, it's permanently out there. Be sure you want to do it."

Although he's been slaying the game for a hot minute, Shabazz also teases a retirement from the industry sooner than people may think.

"I don't think we have years. I would say months. Let the young kids take over this! Let the new guys [do it]. I've had my fun. Now I can watch everyone else succeed."

It'll be interesting to see where Shabazz's career takes him next. OUTtv just announced that he'll be joining Willam as a judge on the spicy new competition series Willam’s Dark Room Duel.

The show will feature sexy multi-talented male strippers face off against one another in a series of challenges to win an iconic prize package, including a little something from us here at PRIDE!

Casting for season one is happening now and fans can learn more at the official link here.