Meet Rhyheim Shabazz — the adult star who won Performer of the Year at the 2024 GayVN Awards

Have you seen the material?
Rhyheim Shabazz was the big winner at the 2024 GayVN Awards!
The star took home the Performer of the Year Award, which is the highest honor from Porn's Biggest Night.
Hosted by actor Alec Mapa and acclaimed adult enertainer Cade Maddox, this year's ceremony took place at Resorts World in Las Vegas and honored the best in the adult entertainment industry.
Rhyheim Shabazz certainly deserved the trophy as he's one of the most famous men in gay porn. As the first gay performer to reach one million followers on X (formerly Twitter), people can't get enough of his content.
As the third Black man to ever receive the Performer of the Year Award, Shabazz joins an elite group of adult stars who get recognized at this high level.
Scroll below to see all of the reasons as to why Rhyheim Shabazz is our Man Crush Monday!
He's a winner baby!
Not only is Rhyheim Shabazz very talented, but he's very humble as well.
Just before he took home the Performer of the Year trophy at the GayVN Awards, Shabazz showed his gratitude with PRIDE on the red carpet.
"Please don't make me blush! I had to be the first. It's like when Serena went for that grand slam! It's a goal," Shabazz says.
He's relationship goals.
Shabazz is also part of a package deal!
His boyfriend, Elijah Zayne, also reached one million followers on X and is a very popular pornstar in his own right.
The two couldn't keep their hands off of each other during the entire GayVN Awards and our minds are racing as to how they celebrated once the award show wrapped up.
His body speaks for itself.
This needs no explaining.
Shabazz has put in the work physically and mentally to be one of the top pornstars around the world!
With his 2024 kicking off with this recognition, we can't wait to see what's next. Keep scrolling to see some spicy pics of the star!