Ts Madison teases a spicy 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 reunion at DragCon 2024

The tea will certainly be hot!

Ts Madison is a viral legend who's famously known for being in "everywhere and everywhere" as her quick-witted sense of humor has taken her career to new heights in music, television, and film.

Currently, fans can't get enough of her as a rotating judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and as the host of the hit WOW Presents Plus show Bring Back My Girls.

Filmed at RuPaul's DragCon, Madison gets to host reunion specials with different casts from popular seasons of hit Drag Race franchises from around the world.

"It's a lot of shenanigans that goes on! I'm mostly excited about being reunited with season 16 because they really never got a reunion. I think that's going to be one of the biggest ones that I do because it was filled with so much energy. We will be drinking House of Love Cocktails while we're there, so it might get a little spicy," Madison tells PRIDE.

The House of Love Cocktails will certainly be flowing throughout DragCon as a record number of queens will be attending the beloved event.

With the convention moving to mid-July, House of Love is beginning a new campaign to officially designate July 1st as "Still Gay Day" to continue the celebration of LGBTQ+ visibility all year round.

"We want to make Pride every day. I think Pride should be celebrated Pride every single day. July 1st is "Still Gay Day!" That means Pride extends for the rest of eternity, which it should. How are we happy just to be gay in June? Just June? I'm happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community every day of my life."

As a very vocal activist and ambassador for LGBTQ+ equality, Madison is reminding all queer people to live their lives out and proud whenever possible.

"It's so much better to be truly authentic to who you are, because it makes your life free. The Bible says 'ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.' That's why I'm so authentic with what I say and do. I don't care what you really think. You're not going to bind me to the way that you feel. Our Jesus, RuPaul, put love in every can of this House of Love honey! Thank you Lord and Savior RuPaul."

Tickets for RuPaul's DragCon LA are still available and can be purchased here. To see the full interview with Ts Madison, check out the video below.