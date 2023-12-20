Ts Madison Teases Iconic Moments Coming On RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16
Fasten your seatbelts!
Start your engines... RuPaul's Drag Race is here to slay yet again!
The Emmy-winning reality competition show is returning to MTV for a sweet 16th season and Ts Madison will be taking her rightful place back at the judges panel.
Madison made her debut as a recurring judge on Drag Race once the show switched from VH1 to MTV for season 15. Fans couldn't get enough of her critiques every episode she appeared in.
"You know what mother does, honey! Even though I'm not in the commercial, I think they saved the best for when the season opens up," Madison tells PRIDE.
There's no denying that RuPaul's Drag Race has become a cultural phenomenon and a staple in pop culture.
While many moving parts made Drag Race the success that is today, it's no coincidence that Madison's presence on the show had something to do with it.
Plus, she's so grateful to bring her voice to the LGBTQ+ platform and promises fans that more legendary moments are in store this season.
"Watch out now! Anytime I'm on the scene, it's an iconic moment. I'm going to make it that way. I'm in everything and everywhere! It's one thing to talk about your evolution, but for you guys to see it... I'm starting to receive it. It touches my heart every time."
Beyond her appearances on Drag Race, the TV personality is also honing in on her acting skills by starring in season two of ALLBLK's drama Hush. Madison is reprising her role of Mona Dee.
"I haven't been cast as a trans woman. I haven't been cast as a cis woman. I've been cast to play a character! They wrote a role for me on this show and we haven't talked about me being a man or woman. That is what I have enjoyed the most."
As Madison continues to progress in show business, the star is in disbelief that more opportunities come her way and that she can inspire anyone who's ever been the underdog.
"It feels so good. I don't think that I'm the best actress, but I do know that this season that I improved. Monique, who I love to death, said 'baby, if you believe it, they'll believe it.' I applied that this season and you can see it! I'm Mona Dee honey."
Hush is streaming now on ALLBLK and RuPaul's Drag Race returns January 5 on MTV.