Ts Madison Teases Iconic Moments Coming On 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16

Start your engines... RuPaul's Drag Race is here to slay yet again!

The Emmy-winning reality competition show is returning to MTV for a sweet 16th season and Ts Madison will be taking her rightful place back at the judges panel.

Madison made her debut as a recurring judge on Drag Race once the show switched from VH1 to MTV for season 15. Fans couldn't get enough of her critiques every episode she appeared in.

"You know what mother does, honey! Even though I'm not in the commercial, I think they saved the best for when the season opens up," Madison tells PRIDE.

There's no denying that RuPaul's Drag Race has become a cultural phenomenon and a staple in pop culture. While many moving parts made Drag Race the success that is today, it's no coincidence that Madison's presence on the show had something to do with it. Plus, she's so grateful to bring her voice to the LGBTQ+ platform and promises fans that more legendary moments are in store this season. "Watch out now! Anytime I'm on the scene, it's an iconic moment. I'm going to make it that way. I'm in everything and everywhere! It's one thing to talk about your evolution, but for you guys to see it... I'm starting to receive it. It touches my heart every time."