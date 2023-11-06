Vicki Vivacious On Open Relationships, Werk Room Drama & Snatch Game Struggles

Vicki Vivacious more than lived up to her name. When the Cornwall queen entered the Werk Room of Drag Race UK season 5, she brought experience, professionalism, plenty of patriotism, and that 100-watt smile with her. Which is why it was so heartbreaking to see her sashay away this week (though she did it in her best lewk of the season).

After starting strong with a win (and the badge to prove it) in the first episode and a stellar performance in the Rusical, it was her struggle in Snatch Game that ultimately sent her to the bottom to face off with this season’s lip sync assassin, DeeDeeLicious. Despite a powerful performance, she was edged out and asked to sashay away. But as we all know, losing is the new winning and this talented queen is just getting started.

PRIDE caught up with Vicki to talk about her time on the iconic series, what it taught her about herself, the joy of sharing the experience with her dear friend Michael Marouli, and how things stand with Banksie today.

Courtesy of World of Wonder PRIDE: Congratulations on doing such an amazing job on Drag Race UK. I feel like we got to see a lot of your heart as well as your talent. But how about you, how are you feeling about your time on Drag Race? VICKI VIVACIOUS: Yeah, it’s been an absolute blast. It’s something that you can’t explain the feeling unless you’ve done the journey. We’re so lucky, aren’t we to do it? So many people want to do it and we’re so lucky. I know I bombed my Snatch Game, but I know that if I hadn’t I probably had a few more episodes left for sure. I think the worst thing you can do on Snatch Game is be mid. You gotta kill it, or you gotta bomb it. Because both of those are iconic ways to go. So true. I think to myself, there are so many amazing queens that have bombed Snatch Game.

Courtesy of World of Wonder Yes, iconically! Last time we talked you told me this sad story about the day that you got the call to be on Drag Race. You were standing in the rain with broken luggage. You were at a low point. I’m curious now having gone through this, how do you feel about drag just generally now? The weirdest thing is yesterday, when I got eliminated was the one-year anniversary of that call — to the actual day. That’s so crazy! I’ve always loved drag. I’ve been doing drag for 16 years and it’s something that I will continue to do. Now Drag Race has given me a platform to take it to the next stage of where I want to take it. I feel really positive about my drag. I’m so proud of every single runway — even my ill-fitting cowgirl, I still love it. I was in a bit of a rut before Drag Race, and then coming out of Drag Race and having to keep it all secret was really difficult. So now people know my journey and where I place. I’m so relieved that now it can be talked about, and I don’t have to keep a secret anymore. People can stop coming up to me now and saying, ‘Oh, you’re gonna win. I know you are.’ But when you know you’re not it’s like, ‘uhhhh thanks.’ It’s really difficult.

Courtesy of World of Wonder That would be so hard to keep one of the most exciting things you’ve ever done quiet like that. I would have a hard time not letting it slip. It’s tough. There’s been times when you accidentally slip up, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, no, I didn’t say that.’ You constantly have to think about what you’re saying and where you’re going. I’ve avoided social situations with alcohol because I know that if I get drunk, I might be flirty with someone and start saying things I shouldn’t. You have to micromanage yourself all the time. Well, I am glad you can talk about it now, and on that note let’s talk about the last few episodes because I feel like we got to see so many facets of who you are — starting with your relationship in the Masterclass episode. How was it for you to share your story and how your partner reacted to seeing the episode? He was more excited about it playing back than I was, I think. He’s loved the fact that his face has been on Drag Race. It was nerve-wracking talking about our open relationship because a lot of our friends know, and my parents know, but my grandparents didn’t know. So they found out by watching the show so they questioned my mum about it. They’re just a different generation, they don’t really understand it, but they’re fine. They love my partner and all is good. But it was lovely to talk about him because he’s such a big part of my life. And I can only do drag how I do it and travel with it and perform so much because he’s at home with the dog and looks after the house. So without him, I wouldn’t be living my life as well. So I’m very grateful for him.

Courtesy of World of Wonder That episode also led to one of the more dramatic moments on the main stage and in Untucked with you, Cara Melle, and Banksie. I’m curious as you watched it play back if your perception of what happened on the stage changed. I think It seemed more dramatic on television than I felt like it was. Maybe it was and I was just so into myself and really worried about going home that I was more concerned about my feelings than anyone else. Listen it’s all water under the bridge. We filmed it so many months ago now. Would we go for dinner and go to the cinema together, Banksie and I? No. But would we say ‘hi,’ if we saw each other in a club? Yes. It’s just like anything in life, isn’t it? It’s impossible to be friends with everyone. But from my side, there’s definitely no problem. I think they are so talented. In my opinion, Banksie has brought the fashion to season five. So there’s no ill feelings whatsoever. So I’m glad that we’ve been able to move on, I think the fan base. They loved the drama. But it’s fine. Speaking of queens you are friends with. In the Rusicial episode, you and Michael Marouli got to play love interests and were fantastic. How did it feel to get to experience that with your friend? Real talk, if we’d been paired up in those roles of anyone else, [I’m not sure] whether the chemistry would have been there. It was really special because we knew each other and we knew we could be comfortable with each other. We’ve been friends for a long time. So to share that amazing moment together was really special.

Courtesy of World of Wonder Being on reality TV can be such a mirror, I would be scared to do it, honestly. Did you learn anything about yourself that surprised you watching the season? I take myself far too seriously. I take a while to warm up to somebody. I’m a bit of a closed book when it comes to meeting new people. So when you’re in Drag Race, you have to get to know them really quickly and that’s something that I really struggle with. When I’m your friend. I’m really your friend, I’m there for you. But I take a little while to warm up. You can’t read me either. I’m one of those people when someone will say, ‘Oh, I’m not sure if [Vicki] likes me or not because I just don’t give anything away up front. So I need to be a little bit more open and definitely relax and have fun more, is what I’ve taken away.