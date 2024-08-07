JoJo Siwa has some more thoughts about her feud with Candace Cameron Bure

A couple of years ago, an unlikely feud sprouted up between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure, wherein Siwa referred to Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met in a TikTok video.

In the video, Siwa reveals the “nicest,” “coolest,” and “rudest” celebrities she’s interacted with, and showed a picture of Cameron Bure when she chose her.

@itsjojosiwa Pool day = exposed hahahha During a recent episode of Siwa’s “JoJo Siwa Now” podcast, she addressed the very public beef with the two of them and admitted she “started this on accident,” saying the two had “no real beef at the time.” “She wasn’t nice to me when I met her,” she said. “That doesn’t mean she’s an awful rude person. That just means she was the rudest person I ever met… She just wasn’t nice to me as a kid. It’s literally fine.” After the video unexpectedly went viral, Siwa said she was hoping people would take more note of the shade she threw at a company who “did me dirty,” but that people focused instead on her comments about Cameron Bure.

Although she felt bad, after Siwa "found out some things about Candace," she decided her feelings were "pretty valid." "I found out some shady things that she has done and some shady organizations she has worked with," she said. "It goes back to wanting to stand up for my people, but not wanting to create drama that doesn't necessarily need to be there." Although she didn't divulge in the "shady organizations," Cameron Bure is known for being pretty vocal about her religious beliefs, and was among the flocks of people who attacked a scene from the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony involving drag queens.