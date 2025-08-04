 
Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo’s eye-poking short-shorts have the gays spiraling

One snug pair of shorts turned a routine camp Q&A into instant viral eye candy.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) stands on the sidelines during the college football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 27, 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Elijah Arroyo

Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanAugust 04 2025 / 2:17 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
On August 3, Seattle Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo unintentionally went viral after an interview following a training camp, where he discussed the banter between himself and fellow rookie Nick Emmanwori. While the tight end answered the questions with grace, his tight short shorts left us all feeling a little…distracted.

Immediately, the internet does what it does best: Unleashed the thirst.

Fans on Reddit had plenty to say about the interview. One quipped that there “won’t be any more tight ends when he gets to work.” Others, being a little more upfront with comments, simply stated, “Raw. Next question.”

He also made a splash on X, with some people saying he was “blessed by God” and others saying he and “his 3rd leg are gonna have a great year.”

Respectfully, no lies detected.

Other fans let Elijah know when they were free in hopes of getting together.

Even Grok had something to say about it after a fan asked what was “by his groin area inside his underwear.” Grok answered, “The visible outline in Elijah Arroyo’s groin area is likely just his anatomy, accentuated by the tight shorts. That’s the awkward detail driving the video’s virality.”

In response to another question about the clip’s virality, Grok said it was “due to his unusually tight, short shorts revealing a prominent bulge,” and we couldn’t have put it more eloquently.

While some people had to wipe the drool off their chins others accused the NFL of “staging thirst traps.”

Obsessed or not, Arroyo also has a job to do moving forward into the season.

On Thursday, August 7, the Seahawks will begin their preseason slate against the Las Vegas Raiders. The match also features the new Las Vegas head coach, Pete Carroll, as well as former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

If Arroyo’s preseason performance matches the stats fans are already assigning him, Seattle just drafted a weapon no defense can cover. Either way, defenders and viewers should probably keep their eyes open.

