Meet Zero Waste Daniel — the sexy designer helping queer people feel confident

We love a talented king!
Daniel Silverstein, also known as Zero Waste Daniel, is building a fashion empire by creating sustainable and chic pieces that are only sold in limited edition.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls, Daniel is serving as an official collaborator and styling one-of-a-kind pieces that any OG fan will love.
"We all the love show! It is the original source of learning about chosen family. That is so important to our community. We get to decide who we spend our time with and they showed us the roadmap," Daniel tells PRIDE.
Beyond his exclusive outfits for The Golden Girls, Daniel is constantly creating custom clothing and beautiful garments made of recycled material all year round.
"We as queer people, we know what it means to take something discarded and make it fabulous. I love all bodies! We're a very inclusive brand."
As a designer who isn't afraid to show off his own body and rock his own sexy creations on social media, Daniel hopes to inspire everyone in the community to wear what makes them feel special.
"I love seeing people feel confident, and I know I'm not perfect, so I feel like the best thing I can do for my community is show them that I feel confident in who I am, and you should feel confident in who you are. Making people feel good about themselves is the greatest high I've ever felt."
Now through August 17, the Zero Waste Daniel flagship shop is redesigned to transport fans back to The Golden Girls set. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.