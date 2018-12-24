12 Things Your Girlfriend Should Know Before Meeting Your Family

Meeting the family for the holidays can be incredibly intimidating...that's why it's always better to be prepared!

Holiday grinches definitely lurk about when the temperature start to drop, lights begin popping up on houses (or in windows for the city dwellers) and holiday music starts playing, but for most, the holidays are a really great time of year.

Most people bank on going home and seeing their family and friends (a.k.a. chosen family), and there’s usually a lot of great food and drinks to get you through.

But for people in new(ish) relationships, the holidays are also a time to bring your girlfriend home to meet your family. Here are a few things you should prep her on before she’s in a room with a bunch of strangers related to you:

1. Who is everyone?

At least let her know who she’ll be meeting. Give her a run-down of all the names she’s going to hear, so there’s a likelihood she can form a few more bonds as opposed to trying to remember everyone’s name.

2. How are they related to you?

Another quick way to get all the rudimentary conversations out of the way. I’m visual (and sort of a weirdo) so I’m a big proponent of drawing out family trees and lurking on Facebook with my girl before she has to meet the entire brood.

3. Who are the gay ones?

A pretty good thing to bring up if you have any LGBTs in your fam.

4. Who are the liberals and feminists?

Just so she knows who she’ll be able to roll with.

5. Who are the assholes?

And so she knows who to stay TF away from.

6. Who will she probably get along with?

Usually an easy segue into discussing your favorite peeps are, but also a way to make her feel more at ease.

7. Has anyone passed away?

Not always the easiest of conversations, but it could save her from being caught off guard in front of your family and potentially being embarrassed/ashamed/uncomfortable too.

8. What questions should she not ask?

Like for me, this would include things like “When did you start practicing astrology, Aunt Rose?” or “Tell me about your time in the Korean War?” Although these would generate cool answers, they may start a super long conversation that she might feel trapped in.

9. What topics should she not bring up?

Religion and politics are obvious ones, but if your family has a soft spot around things like addiction or education, let baby girl know.

10. Do any of your family members have beef with one another?

Or with you? Definitely a good thing to prep her on.

11. Do any of your family members have things in common with her?

Are there any Harry Potter fans in the house (for instance…)?

12. Who has met your ex-girlfriends and what did they think of them?

It's good to let her know if she’s going into a family who’s mad that you aren’t with your ex, a family who hated your ex, or a family who doesn’t even know you had an ex.

My girlfriend was definitely prepped before she had to meet my crazy huge family, and these were just some of the things I talked her through before she bought her plane ticket. And she was like:

