Promising Young Woman Trailer Seeks Vengence From Rape-y 'Nice Guys'

A Britney Spears song plays in the trailer and the gays are clamoring for more...

In the thrilling new trailer for Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan plays Cassandra Thomas, a vengeful force going after those "nice guys" who take advantage of intoxicated women.

"Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman...until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future," reads the official description. "But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story."

The name of the film nods to the case of Brock Turner, who was repeatedly referred to by the media as a "promising" young man ahead of being sentenced to just six months in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. He only served three.

Those are exactly the kind of men Cassie wants to take down in the film. Add a striking violin cover of Britney Spears' iconic hit "Toxic" and you have our utmost attention.

Promising Young Woman smashes into theaters April 17, 2020. Watch the trailer below!