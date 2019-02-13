#Movies

Everyone Is Convinced Elsa Has a Girlfriend in New Frozen 2 Teaser

Who is this mystery woman??

By Brendan Haley
February 13 2019 1:30 PM EST

So earlier this morning, the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2013's incredibly popular movie Frozen dropped—and literally every Disney stan in the world is freakin' out about it!

For all the die-hard fans of the franchise, Frozen 2 has been a long-time coming, and with all the hype around Elsa's sexuality possibly being explored in this second installment, it's no wonder everyone is going crazy over any detail they can get their hands on.

The internet particularly lost it's mind over a new female character that makes a solo appearance during the teaser...and everyone is already saying she's Elsa's love interest!

It's worth noting that some fans are theorzing that the new character is one of Anna and Kristoff's kids...

...but would we rather this mystery woman be Elsa's love interest?? Ummmm...YES!! 

Frozen 2 is slated to hit theaters in November 2019.

