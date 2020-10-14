Ruby Rose's The Doorman Is the Badass Action Hero We've Waited For

After passing the Batwoman torch to Javicia Leslie, Ruby Rose is officially back in action in Lionsgate's latest thriller The Doorman.

The genderfluid TV and movie star, who we've stanned since her Orange Is the New Black days, leads a cast that includes Jean Reno and Rupert Evans as Ali, a former Marine who takes on a job as a doorman in a swanky but old New York apartment building that her extended family lives in. After a band of scheming thieves takes over the building, it's her job to protect her loved ones and stop the bad guys at all costs, and getting to see an out, queer woman play a kick-ass hero in an action film is something we've been waiting years to see on screen!

"It's a huge honor," Ruby told PRIDE about getting to play a badass woman character in a genre that is still overwhelmingly dominated by men. "There's still not enough females being able to play those roles. But I was just thinking about this during quarantine because sometimes when we're working and working, we don't have a lot of time to reflect on everything or anything. And I did reflect and I did think about that and how important that is and why my fan base and the people that watch this can say, 'Hey, maybe I can do that too.'"

She continued:

"Now that there's more representation, I feel like across the board, we still need a lot more in every single different minority and group, but the more we do that, the more that there's gonna be some kid, or even an adult. I mean, there's no time that you have to start this. I started pretty late. It's like they can watch themselves on screen and think, 'Maybe I wanna be a writer or a director or a producer or an actor...' Whatever it is. I think that's really important because without that, it seems so unachievable. Knowing that maybe there's someone watching that now wants to do that or at least knows they can do whatever they wanna do in whatever industry and feel comfortable and confident in doing so, that makes me very happy."

The Doorman is available On-Demand and on Blu-Ray & DVD now!