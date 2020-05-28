Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her Batwoman Exit

The queer geek stan world was reeling after news of actress Ruby Rose's sudden and unexpected exit from the Arrowverse series Batwoman after just one season as the show's lead star, and although it was being reported that the reason for her leaving was that she was "unhappy with long the long hours" and that there was "friction on the set," the Orange Is the New Black alum is finally breaking her silence, taking to Instagram to personally address her departure in a (cryptic) post.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey," Rose captioned an Instagram post of a fancam of some of her best moments from the beloved CW show. "If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags, but thank you to the cast, crew, producers, and studio."

She continued:

"It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. *hangs up cowl and cape*"

Batwoman first premiered on The CW back last fall and was groundbreaking for being television's first series with a lesbian superhero as the lead character. The show is produced by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti and is the fifth DCTVU show on The CW considered part of the Arrowverse.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in an initial statement to Variety when news first broke that she wouldn't be reprising the role of lesbian superhero Kate Kane for Batwoman season 2. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success–I am truly grateful."