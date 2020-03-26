Portrait of a Lady on Fire Is Coming to Hulu & Stans Are Losing It

The critically-acclaimed, queer AF romance film is just what we need in times like these!

Queer cinema lovers rejoice! Céline Sciamma's critically-acclaimed 2019 film Portrait of a Lady on Fire is finally making it's way to a major streaming service in the U.S.!

According to a surprise tweet from NEON (the movie's distributor), Portrait (which stars Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel) is going to be available to watch on Hulu starting tonight at midnight Pacific time! (Which works out perfectly because many of us are BEGGING for new content to watch during the ongoing global health crisis that has so many of us self-quarantining!!)

As expected, Portrait stans got crazy excited because of this news...

Portrait of a Lady on Fire drops tonight at midnight on Hulu!