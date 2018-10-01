Little Mix and Nicki Minaj Are Teaming Up for an Empowering New Song

Fresh off of last year's world wide Glory Days tour, UK-based girl group and The X Factor winners Little Mix are back and better than ever—and they're about to bless the world with some new music!

Yup, the "Touch" singers are back on the scene and stepping their game up with the announcement of their latest single "Woman Like Me."

If the title is anything to go by, the track is probs going to be all about women's empowerment, and with a feature from Nicki Minaj, we're sure it's going to be full of girl power (something the world can always use more of)!

Little Mix's full "Woman Like Me" single officially drops on October 12!