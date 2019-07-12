We've Got Katey Brooks' New Album Revolute On Repeat

With a voice smoother than butter, the openly lesbian singer/songwriter has us all hooked on her newest project!

Hailing from Bristol, England, singer/songerwriter Katey Brooks has just recently released her new album Revolute (her second record after her 2016 release I Fought Lovers) and we can't stop listening. Combining different genres like soul, folk, blues, and country, she creates a unique sound that is so easy to fall in love with, and her powerful collection of songs is inspired by love, loss, learning and rebirth.

As an out lesbian artist, she isn't afraid to sing about what she believes in. Growing up in a religious cult, she faced many hardships in life.

"It was a very chaotic upbringing, full of some pretty colourful and sometimes unsavoury, characters. But when I sang, I felt free and connected. For as long as I can remember, it’s been my way of getting what I need to say out," she reveals. "When I was 22 my mum got ill and she died. And then not long after that, my lifelong best friend went missing and she also died. That’s definitely had an effect on the course of my life and my writing. I guess I’m lucky that I have songs that I can write, as a means to deal with things."

Insipired by Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Florence & The Machine and Hozier, she creates music that's raw and open, unapologetically Katey.

PRIDE: Congratulations on the release on your first album! What was your favorite track to create and why?

Katey Brooks: Thank you! I really enjoyed creating all of them at one stage or another (and hated a couple for a while too!) but as an all-rounder, I’d say my last single "All of Me." It just all seemed to come together effortlessly, as if the song knew what it wanted to be right from the moment I started writing it, which was predominantly in the studio when I was making Revolute. The track felt like it wanted to feel classic and old school, with a live feel to it, and fortunately I think we got that. It’s such a high when what you hear in your head becomes a reality, because it doesn’t always work that way!

As an out artist, how do you express your identity in your writing and performances?

I don’t think I do anything with a great deal of forethought, I just tell the truth and do what feels authentic. I don’t hide anymore. In years gone by I avoided using the female pronoun. I just say exactly how I feel. I was so scared to do that when I was younger for fear of judgement, but now I have to be free, there’s no other option for me. I can’t quite believe I was so closed about it for so long, it’s exhausting!

How would you say your past has inspired you in your music?

It’s inspired me to be honest, raw and open. To express it all, and to use the music as a tool for healing.

What do you hope the future holds for your music?

I think more than anything I want to make as much of it as I can, in the most uncensored fashion. There's so much of it in me, and I want to give it the attention it deserves, and allow it to be what it wants to be. In the past I've cursed myself for struggling to pick a genre and stick to it, but nowadays I embrace that versatility. Moving forward there will be a lot of side projects and styles coming out. Watch this space!

Which artists inspire you?

So many. Loads of legendary artists like Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Leonard Cohen, etc., and then current artists like Foy Vance, Bon Iver, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Laura Marling, Florence & The Machine, Hozier, Matt Corby. So many there wouldn't be room on the screen!

Do you have any advice for queer musicians?

Don’t be afraid to be open. You’re doing yourself, others, the world, a favour by owning who you are. The more real we are, the more it gives permission to others to be real, and helps to dissipate stigma. I spent years in a quiet little closet and it only fed my unwarranted fear and shame. Be who you are, and cherish that. Life's too precious and short to be anyone else.

Revolute is now available to listen on streaming platforms like Spotify, Soundcloud, and iTunes! And to keep up-to-date with Katey Brooks, follow her on Twitter!