This Lesbian Songstress Will Melt Your Heart

Katey Brooks gives us goosebumps. The sultry vocals on her new single, "In Your Arms," will draw you in, and the ephemeral soundscape she creates with her guitar and harmonies will hook your heart.

Brooks' emotional outpouring in song stems from a tumultuous upbringing. Growing up inside a cult—yes, a cult—she found refuge in song.

"It was a very chaotic upbringing, full of some pretty colorful and sometimes unsavoury, characters. But when I sang, I felt free and connected. For as long as I can remember, it’s been my way of getting what I need to say out," she told PRIDE.

One of the things she needed to get out was the truth about her sexuality. Only recently has she been able to sing about who she really wanted to: women.

"In my most recent work I’ve finally been able to sing directly about women instead of using the mysterious ‘you.’" This step didn't come easily, but when she did open up honestly in her music she felt "a weight lifted."

Check out the new video for "In Your Arms" below, and for more on Katey Brooks, listen to her on Spotify!