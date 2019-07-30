Lizzo Is F*ckboi, F*ckgirl, and F*ckthey Free in Tiny Desk Concert

Lizzo has always been a fierce ally to the LGBTQ community and the "Cuz I Love You" singer brought that to the center stage at her NPR Tiny Desk concert, which dropped yesterday.

Before launching into the kiss-off anthem and #5 song in the country "Truth Hurts," Lizzo gave a very inclusive disclaimer: “Niggas ain’t shit sometimes. Bitches ain’t shit sometimes too. And all the non-conforming genders in between, you can all ain’t be shit too. Love is love, man. Love is love. Love is love.”

And before performing "Juice," she asked the audience, “You fuckboi free too? Fuckgirl free? Fuckthem, fuckthey free? It’s an amazing place to be when you so free, am I right?”

At the end of her three-song set, Lizzo concluded, “I just want everyone to remember, if you can love me, you can love yo’self, every single day. If you can love my big black ass at this tiny tiny little desk, you can love yourself. Can I get one more hallelujah? Can I get a ya-ya-ee?”

Watch iconic Lizzo's Tiny Desk concert below!