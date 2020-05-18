Secure Your Wigs: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Collab Is Coming

The two Grammy-winning pop legends getting together for a track is surely going to be EPIC!

It's been a while since the world got blessed with an actually epic collab from two pop legends, but it looks like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are going to change that very, very soon!

After the tracklist for Mother Monster's highly-anticipated (and delayed) sixth studio album Chromatica leaked late last month and we got official confirmation that a Gaga x Ari collab was actually going to officially happen, the Oscar-winning "Stupid Love" singer and the "thank u, next" pop princess both took to their Instagram accounts this past weekend to announce that their new single, "Rain On Me," will be dropping this Friday!

The two queens also revealed the single artwork, and like clockwork, the stans are already freaking the eff out...

While we still don't know what the vibe of the track will be (we hope it's more of a bop and a banger than a mellow, chill ballad), we're sure we're going to be living for it regardless when it finally comes out!

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's new track, "Rain On Me," drops this Friday, May 22! And the full Chromatica album drops next Friday, May 29!



