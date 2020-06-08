Soundtrack of Pride: pineappleCITI Finds Peace in 2pac, Kanye, Whitney

"My heart is heavy with all the craziness in the world today but what I do know is that love is love!"

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride. With protests calling for justice for Black people who have died at the hands of police violence popping up all over the world, we're taking the time this week to celebrate a few of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists.

New Jersey rapper pineappleCITI is first up!

Titled "Love&Progression," pineappleCITI's soundtrack includes songs from 2pac, Whitney Houston, The Internet and more, alongside her latest single "Lift Me Up."

She shared a few of her thoughts in the description:

"This playlist is designed with peace & love in my soul, but progression on my mind! My heart is heavy with all the craziness in the world today but what I do know is that Love is Love! Stand up to injustice."

pineappleCITI is also a featured guest in PRIDE's Virtual Pride Fest, a musical celebration of LGBTQ+ folks and allies, coming to YouTube on June 19th.

Listen to pineappleCITI's Soundtrack of Pride below:

Photos by Thomas Falcone