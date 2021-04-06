Lady Gaga Is Absolutely SERVING in Her New Dom Pérignon Collab

We all already knew this, but it simply bears repeating: Lady Gaga can absolutely serve a look!

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning "Rain On Me" singer-songwriter has lent her star power and fashion prowess to vintage champagne brand Dom Pérignon as their newest celebrity inspiration, and for their collaboration, they came up with The Queendom, an experimental short film that is giving us all sorts of life!

"With creative visionary Nick Knight, Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga have created The Queendom: a world where absolute creative freedom rules," the film's descriptions reads. "A world born from the collision of their two effervescent energies. It invites us to move forward and embrace this power for ourselves, to encourage it and affirm it for everyone to see."

But gag-worthy visuals aren't the only thing to come from Gaga and Pérignon new campaign! According to a report from our sister publication Out, the luxury champagne brand will also be selling a limited-edition sculpture (that features the Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2005) that was designed by Lady Gaga and Nicola Formichetti, with sales benefitting the Born This Way Foundation.

Enter The Queendom in the video below!