Elizabeth Warren Just Ended Her Presidential Campaign

After announcing her decision to leave the White House race, #ThankYouElizabeth and "with Warren" began trending on Twitter.

Following a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign for president on Thursday, leaving two straight white men (and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard) in the running for the Democratic nomination.

While Vermont senator Bernie Sanders appeared to capture a majority of LGBTQ+ votes on Tuesday, Warren was a progressive favorite of many. After announcing her decision to leave the race, #ThankYouElizabeth and "with Warren" began trending on Twitter. Many queer notables expressed disappointment on the platform that another qualified woman—a powerful debater and policy expert—would be denied the Oval Office.