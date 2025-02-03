'Big Balls' & the 'Hitler Youth' seize the Treasury & we’re supposed to be okay with this

It's been a long century in the three weeks that Donald Trump has been president again. We've rewound the clock to the 1800s, increased attacks on transgender people, given tech oligarchs the keys to the kingdom, and awarded an unelected man, Elon Musk, way more power than should have ever been approved by anyone.

We're also, apparently, outsourcing a lot of Musk's work to a group of young men BlueSky users have dubbed the "Hitler Youth."

Let's back up for a second. In case somehow you've missed it, Musk is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is a non-existent government branch created by Trump that's seemingly meant to wipe out everyone in the federal government and replace them with Trump loyalists.

Over the weekend, Musk shockingly managed to gain access to Treasury payment systems which essentially allowed him to dig into things like people's Social Security and Medicare payment systems. This is a gross amount of power for an unelected official but it's made worse by the fact that an exposé from WIREDrevealed that this access has also gone to engineers between the ages of 19 and 24, and most of them have been linked to Musk's companies.

It's also uncertain if any or all of these youth workers are citizens or working on an H1-B visa.

See on Instagram The article identified six engineers -- Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran -- who have "little to no government experience" who now have "critical roles" in DOGE, which is tasked with "modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize efficiency and productivity." Apparently, at least one of these young men is working as a volunteer. According to social media reactions, Edward Coristine is a 19-year-old Canadian who calls himself "Big Balls," and he's the biggest source of everyone's face palming and worrying about our future.

Contrary to some info I've seen, 19-yr-old Doge staffer "BigBalls" Edward Coristine did not delete his X account, it's just renamed and is private. Wired reported that govt tech workers had to defend their work to the Neuralink intern in an Office Space-esque scene. / more for Canadians



[image or embed] — Jacqueline Sweet (@jsweetli.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 10:22 AM So, this is where we're at in "Making America Great Again," but at least "Big Balls" is here to save the day, right? There's so much to unpack here, and it's hard to know where to start. It's difficult for the people who care about America to watch it become a joke. Every day feels like a decade. Like so many other things going on, this has been met with a wide range of resistance from people on the left and those who simply oppose fascism. Keep scrolling for some reactions that remind us that the resistance is, in fact, still at large. And their mockery skills remain top notch.

Now, with alt text, to ensure everyone fully understands exactly what we're dealing with with the 19-yo Canadian calling himself Big Balls who, along with a few other nerds, seem to have had exclusive control over the United States Treasury Department since Friday



I just went to Twitter to check on how this info is flowing there and hilariously Elon Musk is NOT censoring or deleting posts with this Hitler youth dweeb's name and picture.



Unelected Nazi immigrant Elon Musk is deliberately spreading manufactured propaganda & he belongs in prison right now along with his Hitler Youth Hackers 🤬 @schumer.senate.gov @wyden.senate.gov @warren.senate.gov @hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social



The workers were emailed by a little boy with no legal authority who interns for the richest Nazi in the world. It is an absolutely insane development and the social copy doesn’t come close to conveying it.



These were the only teenagers with acute alcohol poisoning I'll accept this title from



I really thought taking over the US Government was more difficult than sending a teenager named Big Balls to demand everyone hand over the keys



