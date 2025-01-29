Today in regret: MAGA diehards learn their votes have consequences

John Silvercloud/Shutterstock; Evan Al-Amin/Shuttestock
On Monday night, President Donald Trump caused his MAGA base to start questioning their allegiance when his administration announced an abrupt halt of federal grants and loans that many Republican voters realized they've been relying on.
Today, the White House rescinded the executive order its directive that froze trillions of dollars in federal funding — an attempt to purge the government of waste and the “woke” ideology Trump has been railing against — shortly before a federal judge temporarily blocked it, the New York Times reports.
Between his desire to slash the federal budget and the mass deportation plans he already has underway, many MAGA supporters were still in Trump’s corner until some began to realize how detrimental his policies (and their support of him) could be to their lives.
From a xenophobic Republican’s offensive comments in support of Trump’s policies that are separating families at the border to an elderly woman realizing that her vote for Trump could mean she loses her food stamps to a woman leaving her husband after he voted for Trump, these MAGA die-hards are starting to seriously regret their votes.
Regardless of your political affiliation or how you cast your ballot last November, you deserve access to social safety nets and federal programs, but there is no denying that actions have consequences. As the internet loves to point out, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.
Keep scrolling to experience the catharsis of people finding out that a vote for Trump might have really been a vote against themselves!
April Martinson (@hot_take_melody) was fired from her job at Bidadoo, a global remarketing company based in Kent, Washington, after making offensive comments about immigrants being separated from their families because of Trump's new policies in a now-viral TikTok video.
Trump voter Lucinda Krosnicki posted a series of messages on X on January 28, decrying Trump's new federal funding policy that will take "away food stamps and WIC," writing that the MAGA leader is only fighting for billionaires. She later posted that she is an elderly woman and will be impacted by losing food stamps if Trump's freeze on federal funding stands.
A woman on TikTok said that she left her husband after he voted for Trump and joked that she is now planning to sleep with all of his liberal friends.
Posted on the LeopardsAteMyFace subreddit, someone from conservative Reddit complained that the churches they work for have "about a million dollars in projects between all the churches, through federal grants," and they won't be able to pay the bills if the federal grant money doesn't come in now that Trump has instituted the funding freeze.
Screenshot via Blluesky @meteofur.bsky.social
Trans Bluesky user Ashe wrote that their conservative parents own a business writing federal grants, so now that Trump has put a freeze on them, all of the work has dried up. "The leopards are having an absolute FEAST," Ashe posted.
Screenshot via Bluesky @coriseasinger.bsky.social
On Bluesky, Cori Classen wrote that her college's dean was sure "was going to be a good thing for out college" and wondered if she should "laugh in her face" now that Trump froze federal student loans.
Yesterday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry took to X and posted a link to an article about Trump shutting down FEMA to do a review, writing that Trump understands "that we have regulated ourselves into disfunction in this country," but people on social media were quick to point out that Lousiana is one of three red states that receive more FEMA assistance than any other state.