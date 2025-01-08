Trump is being roasted for his delusion that he can take over Greenland and we're howling

Geotics/Shutterstock
Donald Trump has already gone full imperialist before even taking office, and his unhinged desire to plant the American flag in other countries has the internet clowning on him with memes so funny we can't stop laughing.
Trump's terrifying vision of neocolonialism includes his desire to annex Greenland, make Canada the 51st state, take control of the Panama Canal, and change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
Who does he think he is? Carmen Sandiego? Next, he'll be wanting to steal the Eiffel Tower.
While this may seem like idiotic mustache-twirling levels of villainy, the real reasons he wants to conquer these foreign countries may be more sinister. "We need Greenland for national security purposes," Trump said Tuesday, CBS Newsreports. "I'm talking about protecting the free world. You look at — you don't even need binoculars — you look outside. You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We're not letting that happen. We're not letting it happen." Greenland also contains significant oil, natural gas, and deposits of rare earth minerals, including lithium and graphite, which Tesla owner and Trump's buddy Elon Musk needs to make electric vehicle batteries.
This America-first imperialism and Trump's desire to slap the United States' name on everything so he can control other countries and shipping routes may be a scary glimpse into what Trump has in store for the next four years; his outrageous claims have led to a deluge of hilarious jokes that have kept us giggling all day.
From someone quipping that MAGA supporters "wanted cheaper eggs and accidentally got a tyrannical group of oligarchs challenging the sovereignty of our closest allies" to another person joking," Thank god Joe Rogan and Andrew Tate have prepared Gen Z alpha males to die in battle for the annexation of Greenland" the memes are coming in fast and furious, and we can't get enough.
"Just posted by Trump. Unhinged."
"Thank god Joe Rogan and Andrew Tate have prepared Gen Z alpha males to die in battle for the annexation of Greenland"
"Coke Junior has already left Greenland disappointed realizing all that white stuff is just snow."
"You wanted cheaper eggs and accidentally got a tyrannical group of oligarchs challenging the sovereignty of our closest allies. Oops"
"i have seen the theory that Trump is so obsessed with Greenland because he doesn't understand the Mercator projection and i cannot stop laughing. one hundred percent that's what's going on"
"We are living in the stupidest of times...
Trump: 'We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.'
I feel like we are being led by Patrick from SpongeBob."
"Dear Greenland,
We’re sorry.
Sincerely, Sane America"
"This must hit so hard if you’re stupid"
"MAGA: We want all the immigrants deported & eggs to be cheaper! America first!
Trump: Actually, we’re gonna hire immigrants for all the tech jobs & it’s too hard to make groceries cheaper, but we are gonna take over Greenland & Canada to help Putin!
MAGA: OK!
(Fucking idiots)."
"I have a feeling this meme format is going to get a lot of use over the next four years."
"You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you're getting the 'Gulf of America.'"
"Things America needs:
1. A better healthcare system
Things America doesn’t need:
1. Canada
2. Greenland"
"Remember when people said MAGA was anti-war? Lol"
"MAGA: THE PRICE OF EGGS IS TOO HIGH!!!
Trump: How about I change the name of some buildings and the Gulf of Mexico instead?
MAGA: YAY!!!!!"
"So let me keep track here... MAGA wants to buy or use the military to get ahold of:
1. Panama Canal
2. Canada
3. Greenland
4. Great Britain
'No new wars!' We’re broke! We can’t afford all of this spending!'
What happened, MAGA?"
"This motherfucker said it’s 'too hard' to lower the cost of groceries, but he wants to buy Greenland? Never forget - all roads lead to Putin."
"Imagine Canada and Greenland wanting to give up their universal healthcare to become part of America. Not going to happen."
"This whole discourse is stupid (not to mention dangerous), but how exactly do these conservatives think a country full of people accustomed to universal healthcare would vote as the 51st state?"
"Suddenly, all the 'no new wars!!!' crowd is just fine with their naked emperor threatening to take Greenland by military force, seize the Panama Canal, and potentially annex our NATO ally, Canada."
"So, you're not getting lower prices on anything. He's buying Canada and Greenland, invading Mexico and Panama, and pretending to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, while putting tariffs on everything that YOU will pay for. Got it, he’s insane."
"Fox News is talking about Harry Truman trying to buy Greenland in 1867. Harry Truman wasn't even alive in 1867."
"We got yelled at so much for calling you fuckers Nazis and the MINUTE you get elected you’re all 'let’s take Canada, let’s take the UK, let’s take Greenland'"