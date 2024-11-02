25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's son trying to own the libs by dressing like human garbage

Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., is currently going viral on social media for a Halloween costume meant to make fun of liberals, but ended up getting him roasted instead.
In a dumb reference to President Jo Biden saying, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," when trying to defend Puerto Rico after the country was called a "floating island of garbage" by a right-wing "comic" at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.
To capitalize on Biden's slight gaff, Don Jr. covered himself in trash and wore a MAGA hat and Trump flag as a cape for Halloween. It's a truly tragic costume that makes him look more like the pile of human garbage he is than whatever he intended. First, MAGA supporters taped maxi pads to their ears, then they wore JD Vance-themed jizz cups around their necks, then they put on Trump garbage bags, and now this. It's almost like they want us to laugh at them.
"Embrace their hate and own it," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Then VOTE! I'm fine being garbage like the rest of you deplorable and irredeemables @ patriots!!! Love you all hope you have a blast tonight!!!"
He really thought he ate with that, but after a video of him in his costume was posted on X by the PatriotTakes account, people rushed to the comments to dunk on him for trolling himself and dressing up as himself for the spooky holiday. This close to one of the most monumental important elections of our life; we are loving that Republicans keep giving us opportunities to cathartically laugh at their expense.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Don Jr.'s "costume."