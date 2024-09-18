25 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance being so dumb he forgot that RFK Jr isn't dead — oops
| 09/18/24
From false (but HILARIOUS) rumors that he once used a couch to pleasure himself to being extremely awkward at a donut shop to admitting to CNN’s Dana Bash that he has to “create stories so that the American media actually pays attention” when asked about Donald Trump’s claim that immigrants are eating people’s pet is in Ohio, JD Vance has made a fool of himself over and over again this election cycle.
And yesterday, he did it again, this time by claiming a politician who is very much alive is actually dead. Oopsie.
At a rally inside a barn in Sparta, Michigan, Vance gave a speech and answered reporters’ questions in front of a crowd he claimed was 500 people strong, repeated xenophobic Republican talking points about immigrants stealing American jobs and destroying the economy, and saying that Kamala Harris is shipping jobs off to China leading the U.S. “down a path to slavery.” Yikes.
However, it was his comments about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that had the internet roasting the vice presidential hopeful. Toward the end of the rally, Vance was asked about the most recent assassination attempt against Trump, and he proceeded to make an embarrassing flub. “We’re very proud on our side to have the support of Bobby Kennedy Jr. and he’s a great guy, and I’ve gotten to know him very well over the last few weeks,” he said. “But I think in many ways this country never healed from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”
Despite a worm eating his brain and repeated bizarre run-ins with wild animals, as far as we know, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and kicking. Did Vance mean to say Robert F. Kennedy — who was assassinated in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination — and accidentally said RFK Jr. instead? Possibly. But the blunder led to the internet dunking on him for getting it so very wrong, and we can’t stop laughing. People took to X to ask if maybe the bear or one of the other animals RFK Jr. has admitted to carving up came back for revenge, while other people suggested maybe the Kennedy curse struck again, and someone else correctly pointed out that as a country “we’ve not healed from knowing you bang couches.” That joke will never not be funny.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to JD Vance being so dumb he forgot that RFK Jr. is still alive!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
