Trump called these 10 woman 'nasty' but we call them queens

Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements listed below)
President Donald Trump has a penchant for giving people he views as his political rivals terrible nicknames. He called former President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe,” Senator Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” and he dubbed Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom “Governor Newscum.” But when it comes to women, his favorite thing to call them is “nasty.”
During the 2016 presidential election, the MAGA leader called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman,” and since then, it has become his favorite insult to hurl at women he dislikes. But women turned the insult around, reclaiming it as a feminist rallying cry, and memes and merchandise were even sold.
At this point, he’s called at least a dozen women “nasty” and even stooped so low as to refer to Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde’s “nasty tone” after the reverend spoke out against Trump while giving the inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. At this point, being called "nasty" by Trump should be seen as a badge of honor.
But what other women has Trump decided deserved to be called “nasty?”
Mariann Edgar Budde
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
After Budde called on Trump to “have mercy” on the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants, the Republican president took to Truth Social to complain about her “nasty tone.”
“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” he wrote.
Hilary Clinton
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; stocklight/shutterstock)
Clinton was the first person he gave the “nasty woman” moniker to. During the 2016 presidential debate, Trump interrupted the then-Democratic nominee when she was talking about improving Social Security by calling her “such a nasty woman,” People reported.
Meghan Markle
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; NataliaCatalina.com/shutterstock)
Meghan Markle had previously called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive” during the 2016 presidential campaign, so during an interview with the U.K. outlet The Sun, he shot back by calling her “nasty” and then later claimed it was fabricated despite the publication having the incident on tape.
Nancy Pelosi
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Asatur Yesayants/shutterstock)
After Pelosi said she wanted to see Trump “in prison,” Trump responded by calling the then-Speaker of the House a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person,” Politico reported.
Kamala Harris
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Chris duMond/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris went viral on social media for her forceful questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, but Trump was far from happy, labeling her “extraordinarily nasty” for her holding Kavanaugh’s feet to the fire, ABC News reported.
April Ryan
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)
In 2019, Trump called White House correspondent April Ryan “very nasty” at a news conference after the veteran reporter asked him about voter suppression, according to the Baltimore Sun.
"I mean, you talk about somebody that's a loser. She doesn't know what the hell she's doing," Trump said. "She gets publicity, and then she gets a pay raise. ... She's very nasty, and she shouldn't be. You've gotta treat the White House and the office of the presidency with respect."
Carmen Yulin Cruz
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Trump wasn’t happy when San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz criticized his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria so he took to X to write that Democrats must have coached her to be “nasty to Trump.”
Elizabeth Warren
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Sheila Fitzgerald/shutterstock)
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to the podium to endorse Hilary Clinton in 2016, she called Trump a "thin-skinned, racist bully.” Trump immediately ran to his bully pulpit on X, calling Warren “Pocahontas” and writing that she had a “nasty mouth.”
Mette Frederiksen
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump has made headlines recently for his claim that he plans to buy Greenland, but this is nothing new. In fact, back in 2019, he called Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen “nasty” after she didn’t show any interest in the U.S. buying Greenland, a Danish territory, NBC News reported.
Mazie Hirono
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye (elements: Shutterstock Creative; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe in 2020, Sen. Mazie Hirono said that Trump once called her “nasty” and pointed out Trump’s “xenophobia” after he called an Asian American journalist’s question “nasty.”
Apparently, in Trump’s world, if you are an outspoken and successful woman you deserve to be dubbed “nasty.”