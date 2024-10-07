40 HILARIOUS reactions to Elon Musk jumping like a FOOL as the entire internet CACKLES

Rarely does the internet come together to agree on something, but this past weekend, social media users united to roast Elon Musk for his cringey on-stage moment at Donald Trump’s latest rally.
On October 5, the billionaire joined Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania — where, in July, a gunman’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear and killed one rally attendee and two more — to show support for the Republican presidential nominee ahead of the November Election.
But Musk’s actions at the event were so cringe-inducing and ridiculous that people immediately took to the social media platform the Tesla mogul owns (X, formerly Twitter) to start dunking on him, and we haven’t stopped laughing since.
Musk, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and an “Occupy Mars” T-shirt, was introduced by Trump as the man “who saved free speech.” Ugh. Gross. But his very questionable attire isn’t what made the internet descend on him. Instead, it was the way he jumped around on stage, waving his hands back and forth like a weirdo.
The laughable moment was caught on film for posterity by photojournalists and then shared endlessly on X by people who created hilarious memes and made fun of Musk for being “cringe,” calling him and Trump “Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum,” and writing things like, “It was the darkest of times it was the dumbest of time,” and “He is proof that no amount of money in the world can save you from being sooooo lame and weird.” We really hope these photos haunt Musk forever!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Elon Musk making himself look like the man-child he is!