30 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump torpedoing his own campaign with Elon Musk interview

Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock
Last night, Elon Musk live-streamed an interview with Donald Trump on X, a move that was supposed to reinvigorate the former president's campaign but instead revealed the pair's incredible incompetence.
The two-hour long interview started on a high note, with nearly 45 minutes of technical difficulties — maybe Musk shouldn't have given so many X employees the boot — and was full of Trump's signature word salad. Trump also strangely slurred his words, attacked Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, and, of course, talked about policy changes he wants to make in a way that is both idiotic and evil at the same time.
The MAGA leader, who likes to dabble in fascism, rambled throughout the interview, saying that if he's elected, he'll get rid of the Department of Education (echoing a proposal from Project 2025), praised Musk for firing workers who were striking, claimed that Harris is faking massive crowds using AI, and said that climate change would create more ocean-front property.
So basically, Trump was being Trump. Immigrants are ruining the country; let's destroy the fabric of our democracy, blah, blah, blah — the usual.
Watching two self-important egomaniacs bumble their way through an interview is no one's idea of a good time, but luckily, the internet came through with the jokes. First, Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, took to X to post that she heard "the 'interview' well really well," with a crying laughing emoji. The Harris campaign's official X account (Kamala HQ) released a statement called Musk and Trump "self-obsess rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024." Other people posted hilarious takedowns of the interview, with someone writing, "Hard to tell if this was a case of 'Everything Trump Touches Dies' or 'Everything Elon Touches Dies.'"
Watching the internet come together to roast Trump and Musk truly warms our hearts!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump getting Musk to help him destroy his campaign!