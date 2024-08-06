Scroll To Top
Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson’s fiery takedown of her 'serial adulterer' dad is ART

Vivan Wilson and Elon Musk
@Vivillanous via Threads; Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock

She ate, zero crumbs left.

rachiepants

Watching anyone speak truth to power is inspirational, and when it is done with brutal and effective precision it can even be healing. This is just one of the reasons seeing Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s trans daughter brilliantly call out her father’s seemingly endless cruelty and ignorance it’s truly a sight to behold.

Previously Wilson spoke out about her father after his anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ screed on a podcast with famed transphobe Jordan Peterson where he deadnamed her and then seemed to say she was, dead. "The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because, your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

"I look pretty good for a dead bitch," she responded then proceeded to take him down verbally. It was glorious, but she wasn't done yet.

Yesterday Wilson again turned to threads, to shred her father again, in response to a tweet by user @iam_smx that showed a photo of Musk surrounded by some of his children with the caption, “Even though Elon Musk was super busy, he still make time for his family. Nothing is more important than family.” Musk responded to the tweet writing, “All 5 boys super happy.”

Post by @vivllainous
View on Threads

Then Wilson entered the chat and she did not hold back, oh at all.

“Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care,” she began. “It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the ‘caring paternal father’ which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.

“I understand your new angle is this ‘western values/christian family man’ thing but it’s such a weird choice,” she continued, then she absolutely went for his neck. “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop fucking lying about your own children. You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some “bastion for equality/progress”. You called arabic the “language of the enemy” when I was 6, have been sued for discrimination multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.

“You are not ‘saving the planet,’ you do not give a fuck about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One. I would mention the birth rate stuff, but I am not touching that weird 14-words breeder shit with a ten foot pole. You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

Someone call the social media medic and alert the burn unit.

elon muskvivian wilson
author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio