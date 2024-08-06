Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson’s fiery takedown of her 'serial adulterer' dad is ART

Watching anyone speak truth to power is inspirational, and when it is done with brutal and effective precision it can even be healing. This is just one of the reasons seeing Vivian Wilson , Elon Musk ’s trans daughter brilliantly call out her father’s seemingly endless cruelty and ignorance it’s truly a sight to behold.

Previously Wilson spoke out about her father after his anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ screed on a podcast with famed transphobe Jordan Peterson where he deadnamed her and then seemed to say she was, dead. "The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because, your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

"I look pretty good for a dead bitch," she responded then proceeded to take him down verbally. It was glorious, but she wasn't done yet.

Yesterday Wilson again turned to threads, to shred her father again, in response to a tweet by user @iam_smx that showed a photo of Musk surrounded by some of his children with the caption, “Even though Elon Musk was super busy, he still make time for his family. Nothing is more important than family.” Musk responded to the tweet writing, “All 5 boys super happy.”