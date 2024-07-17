25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's absurdly MASSIVE ear bandage that have us HOWLING

Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP
Following injuries sustained during an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday, former president Donald Trump showed up on Monday to the first day of the Republican National Convention with a bandage covering his ear, and no surprise the internet is having a field day with it.
While Trump may be the only one who needs it, he's not the only one wearing a bandage at the convention. I know when I'm looking for new fashion trends, the RNC is certainly the first place I turn to! That's right some of his minions have started wearing bandages on their ears as well in order to pay. homage to their dear leader.
But this is NOT a cult. Nope. Not at all. Ahem.
Trump's ear bandage is certain to be one of the least important parts of this weeks' convention, but the reactions to it have had us in stitches. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions, that have us cackling today.