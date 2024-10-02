35 HILARIOUS reactions to the Tim Walz and JD Vance debate that have us CACKLING

Last night, Democratic nominee Tim Walz and Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance took to the stage for the first vice presidential debate, and while conservative social media is declaring the Republicans the victors, what we saw was Vance lying at the speed of light, gaslighting the entire nation, and talking down to the female moderators (surprise, surprise).
Unlike the Trump v. Vice President Kamala Harris debate, this one was pretty tame. JD Vance didn’t try to claim that immigrants were eating pets or that aliens were getting transgender surgery, but Vance did refuse to say Trump lost the last election and whined like a giant baby when he got called out for lying.
“Margaret,” he said in a condescending tone to moderator Margaret Brennan of CBS News, “the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check!” This childish outburst came after Vance lied that “millions of illegal immigrants” have moved into Ohio, making housing unaffordable and “overwhelming” hospitals, and laid the blame at the feet of Harris. Of course, this is a huge lie, both because Harris isn’t president, the Haitian immigrants who have moved to Ohio aren’t illegal and haven’t destroyed the economy, and there was no rule about fact-checking. Basically, if there was a way to lie about it, Vance did.
Walz, on the other hand, was clearly nervous at first but was able to speak intelligently about abortion, talked about childcare being a top issue for men and women — Vance seems to think taking care of kids is women’s work only, and didn’t let Vance get away with saying that there was “peaceful transfer of power” after the 2020 election.
Luckily, people on the internet were quick to start posting hilarious jokes and memes dunking on Vance and the debate, so we didn’t have to fall asleep crying into our pillow.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the Veep debate that will keep you giggling until November 5!