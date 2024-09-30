Scroll To Top
7 of JD Vance's most painfully awkward & therefore HILARIOUS moments, so far

JD Vance
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Just stay home, dude.

rachelkiley

JD Vance has certainly made a name for himself ever since he was first announced as Donald Trump's running mate back in July. Unfortunately for him, it hasn't necessarily been a positive thing.

As much as he tries (and tries and tries) to brand himself as an everyman, he frequently appears to lack the ability to connect with other human beings. His jokes fall flat, his attempts at humanizing himself through conversations with regular people are cringe-worthy, and he just comes across as an all-round awkward and WEIRD guy. And while awkwardness can be endearing, with Vance, it veers heavily towards uncomfortable.

The secondhand embarrassment is real, but it's hard to feel any sympathy for a guy who thinks women only have value as mothers and who peddles conspiracy theories to a base that's often too happy to fall for them.

So instead, let's take a journey through Vance's most awkward moments on the campaign trail so far as we have a good cackle.

1. That time he didn't know how to order a donut.

Enough said.

2. His weird egg claims.

Nothing says "I lie for a living" like claiming eggs cost $4 while standing in front of multiple signs saying otherwise.

3. Accidentally misgendering himself.

Republicans are way too obsessed with policing gender for us to let this one slide.

4. Say, is Robert F. Kennedy still alive?

Don't ask Vance, apparently.

5. Trying to own the libs by drinking Diet Mountain Dew.

...what?

6. Not knowing how to walk a dog.

7. Getting turned away from a sandwich shop.

Conservatives got big mad recently when Vance had to speak to his supporters in the parking lot of Primanti Bros in Pittsburgh, PA, after initially getting turned away from the restaurant itself.

As entertaining as it is to watch Vance humiliate himself, we'd still much rather just never hear from him again—something the employees of the small businesses he keeps dropping in on can probably relate to.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

